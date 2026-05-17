Kimani and Sirat Shine at NCBA Golf Series Limuru Leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2026 – Francis Kimani and Jackie Sirat emerged as the top winners at the Limuru Country Club leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series held on Saturday, as golfers continued the race for qualification to the Grand Finale scheduled for November at Karen Country Club.

The event attracted a strong field of 249 golfers drawn from Limuru and various clubs across the country, with players competing in different categories during one of the most anticipated legs of the series so far.

Playing off handicap one, Francis Kimani carded an impressive 72 gross to clinch the Overall Men Winner title after a composed round on the challenging Limuru course.

He expressed delight after his victory:

“It feels great to come out on top in such a competitive field. Limuru is always a challenging course, so staying focused and consistent throughout the round was very important for me. I’m happy with how I played and excited to have secured qualification to the Grand Finale,” he said.

In the ladies’ category, Jackie Sirat, playing off handicap 11, returned 90 gross to emerge Overall Lady Winner.

Speaking after the event, Sirat said:

“The competition today was very good and the course was in great condition. I am very happy with my performance and grateful for the opportunity to compete in the NCBA Golf Series. Qualifying for the Grand Finale is very exciting, and I look forward to the next challenge.”

Joseph Ikanyi, playing off handicap two, finished as the Men’s Runner-Up after carding 74 gross, while Julius Ngonga took third place with 78 gross.

JN Kihanya completed the top four positions after returning 80 gross.

In the junior category, Hakeem Mutungi impressed with 81 gross to emerge winner, underlining the growing strength of junior golf within the series.

The Division Two Men title was claimed by K Mukuria after returning an excellent 39 points, while Patricia Naina emerged winner in the ladies’ category with 33 points.

In Division Three, Samuel Gitau playing off handicap 50 returned 39 points to take top honours.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Limuru Branch Manager James Maina praised the level of competition witnessed during the event and reaffirmed NCBA’s commitment to supporting golf across the country.

“The NCBA Golf Series continues to grow from strength to strength, and today’s turnout and level of competition here at Limuru Country Club is a strong reflection of that progress,” he said.

Maina added: “Beyond the golf, this series is about bringing communities together, building relationships, and creating opportunities for players across different levels of the game. At NCBA, we are proud to continue supporting platforms that help grow the sport while strengthening the spirit of togetherness guided by our Ubuntu philosophy.”

The Limuru event adds to the growing momentum of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, which continues to travel across the country bringing together golfers, supporting clubs, and nurturing talent at different levels of the game.

