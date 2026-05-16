Cheche Unveils Final Junior Starlets Squad for High-Stakes Uganda Qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2026 – Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has officially named her final traveling roster for the highly anticipated FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying double-header against neighbors Uganda.

The regional powerhouses are scheduled to clash in a two-legged battle, with the opening fixture slated for Friday, May 22, 2026, at the FUFA Stadium in Uganda at 4:00 PM EAT.

The definitive return leg will follow on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi at 3:00 PM EAT.

Cheche has opted for continuity, retaining the bulk of the squad that delivered a commanding performance against Namibia in the previous qualification stage.

However, the tactician has introduced three strategic adjustments to the traveling contingent to address fitness issues and tactical needs.

Injuries have forced two notable defensive omissions. Rose Nangila is sidelined after undergoing a surgical procedure that kept her out of the preparation camp.

Lindey Weey has been ruled out for at least two weeks due to a recent injury knock.

To plug the defensive gaps and add variance to the game plan, Daisy Adongo and Grace Wangari have been called up to the final team.

Adongo is expected to reinforce the backline, while Wangari offers an explosive option in the attacking midfield channels.

Additionally, the versatile Noelina Akuku joins the roster, providing the technical bench with a robust transition player capable of operating effectively in both defensive and offensive midfield capacities.

The squad is scheduled to depart for Uganda on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and will return home on May 23 immediately following the first-leg assignment.

With a ticket to the final rounds of global qualification on the line, the Junior Starlets are aiming to maximize their current momentum to edge closer to securing a historic World Cup appearance.

Goalkeepers:

Ng’ono Mishel, Wekhomba Martha, Vallary Achieng.

Defenders:

Namisi Pauline, Awuor Brenda, Boke Faith, Atieno Sheila, Daisy Adongo, Mobutu Iddah, Grace Mumo.

Midfielders:

Bevarline Awuor, Bakari Mwanakombo, Beryl Awuor, Khatenje Fleviah, Grace Wangari, Akuku Noelina.

Forwards:

Achieng Brenda, Patience Waithira, Emilly Adhiambo, Wambui Tabitha, Atieno Ivy, Elizabeth Alizeba, Maloba Gaudencia.