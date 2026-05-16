Semenyo brilliance hands domestic cup double to Manchester City

LONDON, England, May 16, 2026 – Antoine Semenyo produced a moment of individual genius to settle a bitterly disappointing FA Cup final as Manchester City beat Chelsea at Wembley.

The showpiece had largely been a dismal non-event until Semenyo broke the deadlock brilliantly with 18 minutes left.

Erling Haaland, had worked tirelessly with little service, but it was his cross that Semenyo met on the run with a perfect right-foot flick across Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

It was out of context with what had gone before, but was enough to secure City victory as they added the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup won against Arsenal, also ending a run of successive final defeats against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

For Chelsea, it meant the disappointment of a record fourth successive FA Cup final defeat to end their chances of silverware this season.

Manchester City analysis: Guardiola’s men dig deep for glory

City’s FA Cup Final victory was not built around the fluency bolted on to sheer quality that is the traditional hallmark of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Yes, this largely disappointing final was settled by one stunning moment from Semenyo, but this was a City display that was one of graft and struggle before they added another trophy to their collection.

Guardiola’s low-key celebration for his third FA Cup win was perhaps a reflection that this was a day of sweat at the office rather than an inspired piece of work.

The inspiration came from Semenyo, who has proved such an astute signing since his £65m arrival from Bournemouth in January, settling in instantly and not feeling any of the pressure sometimes associated with a move to one of the game’s superpowers.

He will face his old club in City’s next game at the Vitality Stadium as they bid for another domestic treble, although they are the chasers sitting two points behind Arsenal with two games left.

City’s win showed another side to their character – but it also showed a successful one.

Chelsea analysis: Time for another fresh start

For a period in the second half at Wembley, Chelsea were unsettling City as their fans were sensed a repeat of the old habit of rescuing a season of turmoil with a trophy.

It was not to be as Chelsea were unable to find the finished product, leaving them vulnerable to the sort of game-changing moment Semenyo produced.

Chelsea must now try to ensure they will be playing football next season via the Premier League, starting against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

And, following the sacking of Liam Rosenior, Chelsea must also now embark on another fresh start as they accelerate moves to appoint Xabi Alonso at their new head coach.

If the deal goes through, the arrival of one of Europe’s most sought-after young coaches, who won the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen before a short spell amid the dysfunction of Real Madrid, will bring renewed optimism.

And how Chelsea need that after this FA Cup final defeat and such a disappointing season.