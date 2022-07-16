Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon

Athletics

Easy does it for Super Faith! – Kipyegon sails into 1500m semis

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon easily cruised into the women’s 1500m semi-final at the World Championships in Eugene Saturday morning as she won her Heat in 4:04.53, leading compatriot Winny Chebet into tomorrow’s race.

Kipyegon was in control of the race in the final two laps, having played second fiddle behind Japanese Nozomoi Tanaka, carefully calculating her kicks.

At the bell, the Kenyan who is seeking to reclaim the title she lost in 2019 moved to the front of the pack with Australian Jessica Hull and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu frantically chasing her shadow.

At the home straight, sure that she was among the automatic qualifiers, Kipyegon eased down her pace and even in jogging form, none of the chasers could get to her.

Hull finished second in 4:04.68 while Hailu was third in 4:04.85.

Meanwhile, African champion Chebet also qualified automatically after finishing second in her heat. Chebet moved from fifth to second after running on the outside in the final 50m to easily secure a ticket to tomorrow’s semi-final.

She clocked a season’s best time of 4:03.12, finishing second behind Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay who timed 4:02.68.

Two other Kenyans, Judith Kiyeng and Edinah Jebitok missed out on qualification after finishing ninth in both their Heats.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved