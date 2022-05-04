Connect with us

Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook revealed after playing the crunch promotion match at Bournemouth on Tuesday that his father had suffered a cardiac arrest before kick-off

Football

Forest defender’s dad had cardiac arrest before promotion showdown

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 4Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook thanked paramedics for saving his father’s life just before the crunch English Championship promotion showdown at his former club Bournemouth.

The home side won 1-0 on Tuesday to secure a return to the Premier League with substitute Kieffer Moore scoring the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute.

Afterwards, former Bournemouth captain Cook, 31, tweeted: “First of all a big congratulations to @afcbournemouth on promotion.

“But tonight I need to thank the paramedics at the game.

“Unfortunately my dad suffered a cardiac arrest just before the game and they managed to bring him back to life.

“I’ll forever be grateful for their actions.”

Bournemouth tweeted back: “Thoughts with you, Cookie. Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.”

Cook, who was returning to the Vitality Stadium for the first time since moving between the second-tier clubs in January, was substituted in the 84th minute.

His Forest side, who needed a win to leapfrog the Cherries in the table, will now try to end their 23-year Premier League exile via the Championship play-offs.

Advertisement

