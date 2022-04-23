Muluya charges goal-getter Oluoch to emulate Kapaito, Masud

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya has challenged striker Felix Oluoch to go after the hefty heights set by his predecessors in his position, the likes of Masud Juma and Eric Kapaito.

Oluoch joined Sharks at the beginning of the season from National Super League side APS Bomet as a replacement for last season’s top scorer who left for Ethiopia and has so far scored 11 goals with two assists.

“I want to urge him to push more and to try emulate those who were there before him; the likes of Kapaito and Masud who also had double digit goals every season. I believe he has what it takes,” said coach Muluya.

He added; “I am actually in agony with the games that he has missed. Had he been on form, had he been physically fit then he would have had more. But again it is all about the team. He makes the team better and the team makes him better. I believe we always have strikers who score many goals because of how the team plays.” Kariobangi Sharks striker Felix Oluoch celebrates with teammate Eric Mata after scoring against KCB. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Oluoch grabbed a brace in last weekend’s 2-0 win over KCB and the tactician hopes that with eight games remaining before the season ends, he can add on to his tally and score more.

The tactician is also happy with the performance of his young squad, which has maintained good standards despite many senior players leaving pre and mid season.

With an average age of 21 years, Sharks have maintained their place in the top five of the FKF Premier League standings and are looking to finish even stronger.

“I believe they have been growing game by game because there are matches where we have done well and let go in the second half. They are learning with every match we play and I believe when it comes a time when they will be on top form, we will have a good team,” he said.

On the team’s targets for the remaining eight matches of the season Muluya says;

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya celebrates a goal in a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Our target is actually to play well in each game. It is now all about giving everyone a chance and belief on those who have not played. We need to be mentally strong, play well with our hearts out,” stated the tactician.

Fifth placed Sharks face Posta Rangers at the Kasarani Annex on Saturday afternoon, looking to clinch three points and skip into fourth place, if Gor Mahia don’t pick maximum points against KCB.