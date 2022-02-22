CS Amina date with Parliament Sports Committee deferred

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – A consultative meeting between the National Assembly Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism and the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to deliberate on the Operations and Management of the Sports Fund was deferred to March 3.

This is after CS Amina said she was unavailable to attend because she was out of the country on official business.

Committee Chairman Patrick Makau informed the committee that Principal Secretary Joe Okudo was also unavailable because he was unwell.

Makau and other Committee members however cautioned Ministry against taking the Parliamentary Business casually after they missed two previous invitations.

They warned that they will have to issue a summons compelling Amina and Okudo to appear before the House team. Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo inspects the quality of grass at the Nyayo National Stadium during an impromptu inspection tour on May 25, 2020. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Luanda MP Chris Omulele tabled a question on the floor of the house inquiring on the status of utilization of Sports Fund.

The MP sought to know from the Cabinet Secretary of Sports, Heritage, and Culture whether the current Sports Fund Chief Executive Officer is qualified for the job.

Further, the MP asked CS Mohammed to explain how the Sports Fund Board spent money meant to construct new stadiums.

“Could the CS also give an account of the funds that the National Sports Fund Board has spent and particularly in the establishment and construction of new sports stadia and sports academies in the country?” the Luanda lawmaker stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes after it emerged in 2019 that Sh1 billion that was set aside for Sports Ministry was released to the Health Ministry.