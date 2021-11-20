FIA Rally Star Drivers out to Conquer demanding 7-stage in Thika

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – FIA Really Star drivers listed for this weekend’s KCB RSC Thika Rally share many things in common.

For one, they are second generation drivers and indeed sons of accomplished rally drivers.

With an apparently insatiable hunger for success amassed behind the wheel of their racing contraptions they pilot, the Star Drivers Program aims to discover raw talent across the globe and Kenya in particular where the racing trio of McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar and Jeremy Wahome are enthusiastic about their future.

Of the three only Kimathi Junior and Hamza (son of Asad Anwar) will be competing in the Rallye Sports Club organized round which will count towards the eighth and penultimate Kenya National Rally Championship leg.

McRae is son of Phineas Kimathi, incidentally one of Kenya’s F2 leading drivers back in the day.

Wahome, is expected to rejoin the program soon after his Ford Fiesta R3 car was involved in a mishap in Ramisi.

Hamza said: “Our service van is complete a d good to go for the rally. We have installed an R.S gearbox (standard) and a fresh turbo. My expectations for this event are moderate. We want to get to the end! The Rally Star Programme has been super helpful and suportive in bringing and nurturing the young talent to an international standard. So far my early career has skyrocketed and the programme has big plans for its protégées (I want to be champion!).”

Young Kimathi made history at the ARC Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally recently after giving the Ford Fiesta R3 it’s first ever podium globally.

Here is what he had to say about his outing: “We are ready for Thika. The car is tested and ready to go.

My podium in ARC Rwanda was very welcoming, a nice surprise but the work doesn’t stop there. We have to work harder to reach greater heights.

We aim to be KNRC champions in the next five years and will have done more events outside Kenya by then.”

M-Sport is the official rally car partner of FIA Rally Star – the largest talent detection programme in the history of rallying. The Cumbrian firm’s involvement is being spearheaded by M-Sport Poland who have a unique insight when it comes to developing young drivers.

The FIA Rally Star is a truly global driver detection and training programme launched by the FIA with the main aim of uncovering rallying’s most promising future stars. Spotted by ASNs (National Federations), the best young drivers between 17 and 26 will be selected and subjected to an intense preparation year ahead of entering the 2023 FIA Junior WRC Championship.

Meanwhile, reconnaissance for Thika took place on Saturday November 20.

Scrutineering, sealing and marking of components also happened at the MISC Kasarani on Saturday from 0900hrs to-1500hrs.

Final scrutineering will take place at the Mt. Kenya University on Sunday, immediately after final Parc Ferme.

The event will feature a competitive mileage of 142.18km which accounts to 69% of the mileage percentage and a liaison distance of 60.5km and a total distance of 203km.