Betika eSports Showdown Returns with New Categories Introduced   

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Kenyan gaming space is about to light up with the introduction of EA Sports, FC25, Call of Duty Mobile (4v4), and Mortal Kombat in the second edition of Betika eSports slated for August 2-3 at Nairobi’s Broadwalk Mall.

This year’s edition has attracted a prize money of Ksh 2 million distributed among the top three finishers.

The FC25 winner will walk away with Ksh500,000, the runner up will bag Ksh250,000 with third finisher will get Ksh150,000 while fourth place will claim Ksh70,000.

The Call of Duty winners will take home Ksh300,000 while the Mortal Kombat runner-up will pocket Ksh150,000.

FROM RIGHT- Eric Mwiti, Betika Senior Brand Manager hands cheque to top gamer Michael Ngwai, Gamer tag Mcoasty at the Betika Esports Showdown Tournament

With the inaugural being a success, this year’s event promises to feature even more exciting competitive matches.

The showdown is open to participants of all levels, offering a platform that is both competitive and inclusive.

“After the incredible success of the first Betika Esports Showdown, we’re thrilled to take things to the next level with this second edition. Last year was epic, there was so much passion and talent on display, and now we’re back, better,” said Mutua Mutava, Betika CEO.

Michael Ngwai successfully triumphed over more than 1,100 amateur and professional gamers at the first Betika Esports Shutdown Tournament

Michael Ngwai, a young gamer from Mombasa, is expected to return and defend his title after securing Ksh500,00 and two-year worth of school fees, after triumphing over more than 1,100 gamers.

“Winning the inaugural Betika Esports Showdown was a dream come true, and I don’t expect anything less this season. I will give it my best shot again,” said Ngwai.

With the showdown expected to house over 1,000 gamers, Betika eSports Showdown is setting the stage as Kenya’s premier competitive gaming event as it spotlights rising stars, celebrates skill, and continues to grow the local gaming community.

–By Jacqueline Kitamba–