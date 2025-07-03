NCBA Golf Series Returns to Sigona Ahead of Busy Golfing Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The NCBA Golf Series is set to make a return to the Sigona Golf Club on Saturday, with the 16th qualifying leg of the 2025 campaign, where more than 250 golfers are expected to compete at the par-72 course.

The club hosted the 2023 Grand Finale as Kitale Golf Club’s Philip Shiharsy emerged as the standout golfer after carding 75 gross off handicap 5 to floor a strong field of 108 players, but did not feature in the 2024 calendar.

Golfers will battle for top honors in multiple categories, including Overall Men Gross Winner, Overall Lady Gross Winner, Division 2 Men & Lady Winner, Division 3 Overall Winner, and Junior Winner. Each category winner will secure a spot in the Series Grand Finale slated for Muthaiga Golf Club in November.

The Sigona leg will come on the back of a busy schedule in June that saw five qualifying events held across the month, including one at the Uganda Golf Club to mark the first regional event of the season.

Elsewhere, it will be a busy golfing weekend as the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series will continue this weekend, with the PGK Equator Tour teeing off at the Ruiru Sports Club on Thursday, 3rd.

Junior Golfer Wanjiku Mathu plays a tee shot during 2025 NCBA Golf Series qualying leg at Karen Country Club

Speaking ahead of the busy weekend, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“This weekend is a true celebration of golf in Kenya, and we are proud to play a central role across all levels of the game. The NCBA Golf Series returns to Sigona on Saturday, and we are happy to be heading back to the course where we held our grand finale in 2023. At the same time, we will be supporting four professionals at the PGK Equator Tour in Ruiru, as the elite amateurs continue with the KAGC calendar at Limuru. This is a true testament to our commitment to growing the sport across the board. We are proud to support golf at every level and look forward to an inspiring weekend.”

Eric Ooko, Nelson Mudanyi, Abraham Galgalo, and Njuguna Ngugi make up the NCBA team for the PGK Equator Tour, where the bank is among seven other corporates sponsoring the PGK Player Development Program.

The KAGC Series heads to Limuru Country Club for the NCBA Limuru Open & Brackenhurst Trophy from Friday 4th through to Sunday 6th, with championship leader John Lejirma leading the line in a strong field of 152 amateurs as second-placed Michael Karanga, who missed the Goldfields Trophy at Kakamega, returns to action.

AT Kakamega, Lejirma extended his stay at the summit after a commanding performance, carding rounds of 68, 74, and a superb 67 on the final day to finish seven under par (-7) for the tournament.

He leads the standings this season with 1720 points, followed by Michael Karanga with 1063 points, as Elvis Muigua remains a distant third with 795 points heading to the Limuru event.