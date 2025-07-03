Harambee Stars to play in Cecafa tourney in preparation for CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3, 2025 – Harambee Stars will play in four-nations tournament involving three other nations from the East African region, later this month.

The team will play Tanzania on July 24 at the Karatu Stadium in Tanzania, the winner of which will face the victor of the other fixture involving Uganda and South Sudan — scheduled for the same day at the same venue.

The tournament will form part of preparations for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN), which Kenya is to co-host with Uganda and Tanzania on August 1-31.

Benni McCarthy’s side kick off their campaign against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Other Group A matches include against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17). It will be their maiden participation in the competition that is normally reserved for players plying their trade in local leagues.

On Wednesday night, McCarthy named a 30-man provisional squad that is set to hit the camp anytime soon to begin preparations.