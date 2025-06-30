'Not impossible' Mbeumo will stay at Brentford - Giles - Capital Sports
Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. PHOTO/BRYAN MBEUMO

English Premiership

‘Not impossible’ Mbeumo will stay at Brentford – Giles

Published

LONDON, England, June 30, 2025 – Brentford are in “constant dialogue” with forward Bryan Mbeumo and it is “not impossible” he will stay, says director of football Phil Giles.

Cameroon international Mbeumo is the subject of serious interest from Manchester United, who have had two offers for the striker rejected – the second of which was worth up to £62.5m.

Mbeumo, 25, wants to join United and is understood to have told the west London club that.

Speaking on Monday, Giles told BBC Sport there had been “not so much” progress regarding a potential deal.

“He had a fantastic season,” he said. “We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him.

“He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that.

“It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay.”

Giles said Mbeumo would only be sold if it was “the right deal” for Brentford.

“Any club will tell you that,” he added. “If it’s not right deal, why would we do it?

“He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There’s no harm in keeping your best players.”

Meanwhile, Giles also confirmed captain Christian Norgaard was close to joining Arsenal.

BBC Sport revealed last week the two Premier League clubs had agreed a fee – believed to be up to £15m inclusive of add-ons – for the Denmark midfielder.

“We have been in conversations with Arsenal for the last week to 10 days,” said Giles. “As it stands it hasn’t been completed yet but it is heading in that direction.

“If that happens for him then fantastic, he’s earned it. He’s been a brilliant captain for us.

“Let’s see how that story ends but we are pretty open about that interest there.”

