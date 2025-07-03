PGK Equator Tour officially tees-off at Ruiru Sports Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour officially teed off Thursday at Ruiru Sports Club with more than fifty of Kenya’s professional golfers sponsored by various corporates set to compete.

The eight-month tour will traverse twelve courses across the country, culminating in a grand finale scheduled for February 5-8, 2026, at Muthaiga Sports Club.

As part of its Ksh 3 million sponsorship to the PGK programme, Safaricom last month announced it will be supporting four players: Mutahi Kibugu (Nyeri Golf Club), Mohit Mediratta (Sigona Golf Club), Samuel Njoroge (Railways Golf Club), and Matthew Wahome (Nyali Golf & Country Club), who were selected in a draw.

The four will form Safaricom’s Corporate Team, participating in both the Equator Tour events and other PGK-sanctioned tournaments this season.

In addition to the KES 3 million sponsorship, Safaricom will further support the four professional golfers during the Equator Tour series by providing branded golf kits (polo shirts, pants, golf bags, and caps), monthly airtime, a device, and incentive cash prizes for winners in each series. The players will also benefit from financial literacy training, ensuring they are equipped with essential skills beyond the course.

Furthermore, this partnership offers holistic support to the team, including weekly gym sessions, bi-monthly mental coaching, and monthly simulator-based performance analysis and data capture, enabling the players to continually track and improve their game.

“At Safaricom, we believe in creating more opportunities for young Kenyans to realise their full potential both on and off the field. Through this partnership with PGK, we are not just investing in these four exceptional golfers, but also in the future of Kenyan golf. I wish them the very best as they embark on this journey,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC CEO.

The PGK Equator Tour forms part of the PGK’s Player Development Plan (PDP). The plan is structured with mentorship and training programmes designed to equip emerging golfers with the skills, discipline, and exposure needed to thrive locally and internationally in competitive golf.

“It is exciting to be supported by such a big brand like Safaricom. As a team of young professional golfers, we see this as a great opportunity not just to showcase our talent but also to grow and develop our careers further. With this sponsorship, we will be able to gain more skills and compete on global stages. We are truly grateful to Dr. Peter Ndegwa for the warm welcome and for gifting us high-quality golf kits, which we will be using during the tour. We promise to make Safaricom proud as our corporate sponsor,” said Kibugu.

The launch of the PGK Player Development Plan and Equator Tour marks a new era