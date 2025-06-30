Decision on Palace's Europa League fate delayed - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crystal Palace players celebrate Ebe Eze's goal against Manchester City. PHOTO/CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

English Premiership

Decision on Palace’s Europa League fate delayed

Published

LONDON, England, June 30, 2025 – A decision on whether Crystal Palace can compete in next season’s Europa League has been delayed by Uefa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Eagles’ place, earned by winning the FA Cup last season, has been under threat because of Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules, which prevents teams under the same ownership from competing in the same European competition.

Co-owner John Textor, who also co-owns French club Lyon, has agreed to sell his 44% stake in Palace in a bid to help their case.

A decision on Palace’s participation had been expected on Monday.

However, Lyon were demoted to Ligue 2 last week by the French football authorities on account of their poor finances.

The club are appealing against the decision but should they fail, they have agreed to relinquish their Europa League spot.

Uefa has therefore opted to wait until the outcome of the appeal before making a decision on Palace’s participation.

It is not known how long Lyon’s appeal will take, with Uefa stating further details will be announced in “due course”.

In June, Irish Premier Division club Drogheda United were expelled by Uefa from the Conference League due to the Trivela Group, who owns the club, also owning Danish outfit Silkeborg.

Should Palace be granted a spot in the competition, they will enter the group phase which begins in September. The draw for the group phase is on 29 August.

Textor is in the process of selling his stake in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

The American, 59, resigned from his leadership role at Lyon on Monday after deciding to step back from the day-to-day running of the club, in which he owns a 77% stake.

Last October, Textor’s Eagle Football Group announced debts of £422m at Lyon.

The club said the decision to demote them into Ligue 2 was “incomprehensible” and that they would appeal the decision.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020