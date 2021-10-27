Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Sh750mn set aside to construct academies in 10 constituencies: CS Amina

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – The Government has set aside 750 million Shillings to construct sports academies in 10 constituencies where works are expected to commence in November this year.

Sport and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed told the National Assembly Committee on Labour and Social Welfare that the Ministry projects the academies will be in place by June 2022.

“We are going to make sure we work as we did with the stadia; 24 hours a day, with security so that we make sure we complete them as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Kenya Academy for Sports has visited 17 constituencies for feasibility study to establish Constituency Academies namely Igembe Central, Lagdera, Mwingi West, Voi, Mavoko, Narok South, Lurambi, Webuye, Luanda, Marakwet West, Isiolo South, Ainamoi, Tinderet, Alego-Usonga, Kieni, Ndaragwa and Nyaribari Chache.

She gave an assurance that the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund which is facilitating the funding of the academies will approve disbursement once all the relevant documents such the bill of quantities and architectural designs are received from the State Department for Public Works.

“The Fund facilitated the acquisition of the requisite expertise from Athletics Kenya to ensure that the proposed sites adhere to international standards. The visits will culminate in the preparation of the detailed bills of quantities and architectural drawings that will be submitted to the Fund for approval,” she said.

The Sports CS confirmed that the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund which was established in 2018 has so far collected 30 billion shillings.

CS Amina touring the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. PHOTO/Ojwang Joe

Amina revealed that Sh15.2 Billion has so far been disbursed for the construction of the stadia such as the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu (Sh415.9 Million), Wang’uru Stadium-Kirinyaga (Sh310.5 Million), Posta Jamhuri Grounds – Nairobi (Sh609.6 Million), Kirigiti Stadium – Kiambu (Sh596.5 Million).

“We decided within the Ministry that the best way to oversight what is being done by our parastatal is to take the lead because we wanted to see whether it is possible to do this within the timeframe and deliver this within 7 months and not 4years,” Sports CS stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sh158 Million have been disbursed towards completion of the Kenya Academy of Sports training complex in Kasarani.

“The Fund has also received a draft bills of quantities in relation to the Electrical and Mechanical Works at the KAS Headquarters amounting to Sh89.3 million and Sh79.1 million respectively, and is awaiting the final approvals from the State Department for Public Works,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved