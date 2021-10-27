Sh750mn set aside to construct academies in 10 constituencies: CS Amina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – The Government has set aside 750 million Shillings to construct sports academies in 10 constituencies where works are expected to commence in November this year.

Sport and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed told the National Assembly Committee on Labour and Social Welfare that the Ministry projects the academies will be in place by June 2022.

“We are going to make sure we work as we did with the stadia; 24 hours a day, with security so that we make sure we complete them as quickly as possible,” she said.

The Kenya Academy for Sports has visited 17 constituencies for feasibility study to establish Constituency Academies namely Igembe Central, Lagdera, Mwingi West, Voi, Mavoko, Narok South, Lurambi, Webuye, Luanda, Marakwet West, Isiolo South, Ainamoi, Tinderet, Alego-Usonga, Kieni, Ndaragwa and Nyaribari Chache.

She gave an assurance that the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund which is facilitating the funding of the academies will approve disbursement once all the relevant documents such the bill of quantities and architectural designs are received from the State Department for Public Works.

“The Fund facilitated the acquisition of the requisite expertise from Athletics Kenya to ensure that the proposed sites adhere to international standards. The visits will culminate in the preparation of the detailed bills of quantities and architectural drawings that will be submitted to the Fund for approval,” she said.

The Sports CS confirmed that the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund which was established in 2018 has so far collected 30 billion shillings. CS Amina touring the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. PHOTO/Ojwang Joe

Amina revealed that Sh15.2 Billion has so far been disbursed for the construction of the stadia such as the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu (Sh415.9 Million), Wang’uru Stadium-Kirinyaga (Sh310.5 Million), Posta Jamhuri Grounds – Nairobi (Sh609.6 Million), Kirigiti Stadium – Kiambu (Sh596.5 Million).

“We decided within the Ministry that the best way to oversight what is being done by our parastatal is to take the lead because we wanted to see whether it is possible to do this within the timeframe and deliver this within 7 months and not 4years,” Sports CS stated.

Sh158 Million have been disbursed towards completion of the Kenya Academy of Sports training complex in Kasarani.

“The Fund has also received a draft bills of quantities in relation to the Electrical and Mechanical Works at the KAS Headquarters amounting to Sh89.3 million and Sh79.1 million respectively, and is awaiting the final approvals from the State Department for Public Works,” she said.