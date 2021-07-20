Gaudencia Makokha on Olympics: We are focused and taking it all in our stride

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 20 – African beach volleyballers may not be as privileged as their opponents in America, Europe and Asia who enjoy the benefits of the sport at the highest-level year in year out.

But Kenya women’s beach volleyball player Gaudencia Makokha is quick to affirm that they are taking it all in their stride.

Gaudencia reveals that her teammates are making considerable strides to ensure that they give their best time and time again.

She’s well aware of what awaits them in the Japanese Capital but quips that no amount of intensity will divert their focus. Kenya’s Beach Volleyballer Gaudencial Makokha in action in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics

Kenya has had no beach volleyball league in place, so local players have had to make do with championship events and qualifiers to grace the Summer Games.

“We are already used to playing without a beach volleyball circuit. The only time we go to the Coast (Mombasa) to train is when we have championship preparations. We are used to this condition. But again, it will be prudent to have the Government chip in at some point.” Gaudencia explained.

She also reveals that most of the teams in Tokyo have just completed playing in the FIVB World Tour which is the worldwide professional beach volleyball Tour for both men and women.

“For us we just had that event in Morocco and it’s a bit of a challenge. But again, we are used to it as Africans. We really have to start a beach volleyball circuit to be able to put up a good show,” she added.

“As African champions we are here at the Olympics: we have been going to the world championships but it’s still not enough.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenya’s Beach Volleyball pair of Gaudencia Makokha in action during the Olympics qualifications. Photo/FILE

Asked about the team prospects in Tokyo, Gaudencia quipped that it’s still early days.

“It’s still too early to tell or predict. But all this will be manifest in the first match when we face the real situation. We will be taking match after match. You can’t say now you will be kicked out when you have no idea what will the situation be like and you haven’t even played the first match.”

The women volleyballers didn’t train on their first day in Tokyo yesterday because of the delay at the Airport.

“Being the first training today we had two sessions. But the humidity here is so intense like we are trying to adjust the first session. The first session wasn’t good but the second one was better. So, I hope tomorrow will be good. The most important thing is getting enough sleep and drinking enough water and enough rest. In this situation if you do not hydrate regularly, you are in trouble.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-