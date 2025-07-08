Kenya Silence Hosts Uganda to Storm Africa Rugby Cup Semis, Move A step towards World Cup Qualification - Capital Sports
Rugby

Kenya Silence Hosts Uganda to Storm Africa Rugby Cup Semis, Move A step towards World Cup Qualification

Published

KAMPALA, Uganda, Jul 8 – Kenya’s Rugby 15s team Simbas moved a step towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup after brushing a side hosts Uganda 32-24 in the Africa Cup in Kampala and advance into the semi-final.

Kenya will now face Zimbabwe in the semi-final on Sunday, July 13 while the other last four will pit champions Namibia against Algeria in a early kick-off the same day.

Kenya’s Barry Young sealed the win with a last minute drop kick to break Ugandan hearts who had rallied from behind to close the gap to just a try.

The first half belonged to Kenya who took a 12-7 lead, after tries from Griffin Chao on the 20th minute to break the deadlock before Young went over between the sticks after receiving a sublime pass from Jone Kubu on the 34th minute.

On their side, Uganda grounded a converted try after maximizing Kenya’s defense lapse to tap and play before quickly going over the white chalk.

Returning for the last half, Uganda further reduced Simbas’ lead from a penalty on the 50th mark to trail 10-15.

However, Kenya changed the gear, with captain fantastic George Nyambua leading from the front to notch a try from a scrum 10 minutes later before Kubu added the extra two for a 22-10 lead.

Five minutes later, Chao put a dagger in Ugandan hearts after grounding a try having picked a pass from Samuel Asati, who had picked the ball from a successful executed line-out.

The home team scored two quick tries with their star Philip Wokorach getting one, but it was too little too late as Kenya reigned supreme once again over their fierce neighbors and grab the “migingo derby” rights.

In this article:
