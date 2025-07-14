Nikhil Sachania: Rwanda win puts us in real contention for ARC title

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – Kenya’s trailblazing paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania believes winning the Africa Rally Championships (ARC) 3 class at the just concluded Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and teamwork that’s gone into every rally.

“It puts us in real contention for the overall ARC Championship, which is incredibly exciting.” Nikhil quipped.

Nikhil has since termed Rwanda’s Gorilla experience “an incredibly challenging but rewarding outing.”

“Finishing second presents a proud moment for both me and the team. Rwanda always delivers a tough but beautiful event, and I’m grateful for the support we received from fans and organizers. I’d like to give a big thank you to our sponsors — BPR Bank, KCB Bank, and Kenya Airways — for making this possible,” explained Nikhil.

Nikhil continued: “As a paraplegic driver, every rally is a reminder that disability is not inability, and I hope my performance inspires others to keep pushing their limits. Winning the ARC 3 title is a huge achievement for us and a testament to the hard work, resilience, and teamwork that’s gone into every rally. It puts us in real contention for the overall ARC Championship, which is incredibly exciting.”

Nikhil believes that consistency and hardwork will pay off and that credible results will be forthcoming, by and large .

“We’ve shown that consistency and determination can take us far — and we’re ready to keep pushing for the top. I’m proud to be representing not only my team and sponsors — BPR Bank, KCB Bank, and Kenya Airways — but also to be flying the flag for inclusive motorsport across Africa,” added Nikhil who made history as the first driver from the continent to win the WRC3 support category ON WRC Safari Rally Kenya in March.

But Nikhil believes that the overall ARC title is still up for grabs with two rallies to spare .

“It will definitely be a tough challenge but with the support of my team, family, friends and KCB we will put in our best,” Quipped Nikhil.

The penultimate round.of the ARC heads to Burundi on the weekend of August 15-17 after which crews will embark on the season’s closing Rally of Tanzania on September 19-21.

In the tour of Rwanda, Samman Vohra chalked-up his maiden ARC victory beating Sachania to second whilst Tanzanian Prince Charles Nyerere took third and Ugandan champion Yasin Nasser fourth.

Navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock behind the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo, the reigning Kenya champion had his campaign effectively sewn-up when compatriot and defending African champion Karan Patel crashed out in the mid-morning stages of Saturday’s Leg1.

Karan and his partner Tauseef Khan retired in Saturday’s 16.0 km SS3 Nemba1 speed-test but didn’t restart on Super Rally on Sunday.

Old Boy Davite Prevails

Rwandese old-boy Giancarlo Davite emerged the winner in the National category beating Ugandan Joshua Mwanguzi to second spot.

Davite (62) is one of Rwanda’s most decorated drivers having won the Gorilla rally twice outright in 2013 and 2018.

Gatimus Retire

Kenya’s trailblazing daughter-and-mother crew of Tinashe and Carol Gatimu retied on the 24.20 km SS13 Kamabuye 2 speed test.

The Kenyan all-female crew were lying 11th at TC End – SS12 Ruhuha 1 (15.30 km) prior to kissing the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC)- organised event goodbye.

Following their Leg2 exit, the Gatimus failed in their bid to become the first mother-daughter crew from Kenya to finish a rally outside the country.

Meanwhile, Ugandan Yasin Nasser has leapfroged to the summit of ARC despite finishing fourth overallin Rwanda.

Nikhil is now lying second ahead winner Samman.

RESULTS-ARC RMGR

1.Samman Vohra-KEN/Drew Sturrock -GB (Škoda Fabia Rally2 evo) 1:48.59.1

2.Nikhil Sachania -KEN/Deep Patel-KEN (Ford Fiesta Rally3) 2:03.39.7

3.Prince Charles Nyerere -TZ (Mitsubishi Lancer) 2:16.36.7

4.⁠ ⁠Yasin Nasser-UG/Ali Katumba -UG (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 2:38.58.0

ARC POINTS AFTER RWANDA

1.Yasin Nasser UG 86pts

2.Nikhil Sachania KEN 77pts

3.Samman Singh Vohra KEN 71pts

4.Carl Tundo KEN*50pts.*

5.Wahome KEN 42pts

6.Karan Patel KEN 35pts