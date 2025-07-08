Sports Ministry To Allocate Ksh 70 Million For Pending Cash Rewards - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet receiving her cheque of Ksh 5 million after breaking a world record.

Athletics

Sports Ministry To Allocate Ksh 70 Million For Pending Cash Rewards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Ksh 70 million will be allocated to compensate athletes who were overlooked or not formally recognized in past competitions, Sports Cabinet Secretary, Salim Mvurya announced Tuesday.

This move, Mvurya said, is both a corrective and symbolic gesture that signals a new era of fairness, inclusivity, and respect for the men and women who have flown Kenya’s flag high, regardless of the era in which they competed.

“This is about justice, dignity, and acknowledging the sacrifices and victories of every Kenyan athlete,” Mvurya affirmed.

From Left to Right: Beatrice Chebet, CS Mvuyra and Faith Kipyegon.

Mvurya was speaking at the ministry’s offices in Talanta Plaza where he received victorious Faith Kipyegon and Beatrice Chebet who broke the 1500m and 5000m world records respectively.

And for their efforts as is the tradition, the CS rewarded both Kipyegon and Chebet Ksh 5 million each set aside for breaking world records.

Kipyegon broke her own women’s 1500m world record after setting a new time of 3:48.68 while Chebet set a world fasted time of 13:45.34 in women’s 5000m at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Saturday.

World Record Holders: Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon

The CS also vowed to retain the winning cash award scheme established by his predecessors CS Amina Mohamed and Ababu Namwamba where gold medallists in the Olympic and Paralympic games will pocket Ksh 3 million, silver will walk home with Ksh 2 million while those who win bronze will bag Ksh 1 million.

For the Commonwealth Games, gold medal winners will now receive Ksh 2.5 million, silver medalists will earn Ksh1.5 million, and bronze medalists will receive Ksh 1 million.

-By Victor Karuri and Jacqueline Kitamba-

