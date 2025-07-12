“Training with Wanyonyi has made me better,” – youngster Chepchirchir counting blessings of running alongside Olympic star

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Nelly Chepchirchir says training with Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has made her a better athlete.

Chepchirchir says she has improved on many aspects of her craft by working closely with Wanyonyi and other top marathoners.

” I train with Emmanuel (Wanyonyi) and also with marathon runners. The team helps me a lot to impove myself,” the youngster said.

Both Chepchirchir and Wanyonyi are products of the 2007 World 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei who is the brains behind Kapchemoiywo training camp in Nandi County.

Wanyonyi burst into the limelight when he won the World Under 20 800m title in Nairobi in 2021, setting an Under 20 record of 1:43.76 in the process.

The youngster has gone on to win the Olympic title, clinched silver at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, in addition to setting a world record of 3:54.6 in the mile at last year’s Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

A rising star

On the other hand, Chepchirchir is closely following in the footsteps of her training partner.

The 22-year-old’s first taste of medal came at the Africa Under 18 Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast where she clocked 2:07.90 to bag bronze in the women’s 800m.

Another milestone in her career is debuting at last year’s Paris Olympics where she went out at the semi-final stage, clocking 4:03.24 to finish 11th.

She has picked up herself quite well, going on a blazing streak of positive results.

This year, Chepchirchir is yet to lose in any of the five races she has competed in.

Her latest success was at Friday night’s Monaco Diamond League where she ran a personal best (PB) of 2:29.77 to win the women’s 1000m.

American Wiley Addison (2:30.71) and Olympic silver medalist Jessica Hull of Australia (2:30.96) closed the podium in second and third respectively.

“I ran my own race today and I am happy the way I did it. I set my own pace which let me run the personal best. It is great that I managed to improve my personal best which I set in Silesia last year,” the youngster said.

Chepchirchir’s other victories on the Diamond League circuit this year, include Doha (4:05.00), Rabat (3:58.04) and Paris (3:57.02) — all in the women’s 1500m.

Before then, the youngster had clocked 4:23.99 to successfully defend her title in the women’s mile at the Road to Records in April this year.

Next up for Chepchirchir is the national trials for the World Championships to be held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on July 22.

The youngster is keen to join defending champion Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500m team to Tokyo.

“I will compete next at the Kenyan trials, which are very competitive. I believe I can make Tokyo team,” she said.