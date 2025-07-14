FKF Premier League 2025/26 set for kick off on September 20

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – The 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season is set to kick off on September 20 as per a proposal by the federation.

In a statement, the League and Competitions Committee further states that the women’s top tier is set to commence a week later after that of their male counterparts.

Kenya is set to co-host the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) from August 1-31, with the matches to be staged at Kasarani Stadium and Nyayo Stadium.

The tournament, which is exclusively for players in local leagues, means that a number of top tier teams will have to make do without their players in pre-season preparations.

Gor Mahia, Kenya Police and Bandari boast the highest number of players in Benni McCarthy’s squad that are currently in residential training ahead of the African competition.

FKF’s proposal comes amidst plan to restructure the league format across the country to revamp the sport.