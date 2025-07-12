Newcastle confirm signing of Forest winger Elanga - Capital Sports
Nottingham Forest signed Anthony Elanga from Manchester United in July 2023

English Premier League

Newcastle confirm signing of Forest winger Elanga

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 12 – Newcastle have completed the £55m signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The 23-year-old Sweden international will add to Eddie Howe’s attacking options as they prepare to return to the Champions League following a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season.

Elanga scored six goals and provided 11 assists for Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest during their successful 2024-25 Premier League season.

“I’m delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United,” Howe told Newcastle’s official website.

“He has been a key target for us so I’m delighted to secure him at this early part of pre-season. He is an exciting talent with attributes that make him a unique attacking threat. His pace, energy and ability to create and score goals will strengthen us and complement the way we want to play.”

Elanga added: “I’m ready to put on this black and white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football.

“I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I’m really happy to be here now.

“The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

“I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Elanga joined Forest in 2023 for a fee believed to be £15m from Manchester United and signed a five-year contract.

He had arrived at Old Trafford aged 12 and made 55 appearances before moving to the City Ground.

Forest were keen to keep Elanga and the winger did not push for a move, but the offer proved too good to refuse.

