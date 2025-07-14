‘We are no underdogs:’ Muchiri fires warning to CHAN rivals in Group A

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – Harambee Stars midfielder Boniface Muchiri believes they will be a force to reckon with at next month’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi.

Muchiri says they are ready to hold their own against the best of the best from Africa despite featuring in the competition for the first time.

“Nowadays, there is no underdog when it comes to football. We just have to believe in ourselves. We are demanding a lot from ourselves first because we are playing for the country so we have to give the best performance that we can so we can write history and leave a legacy behind,” the Ulinzi Stars creative midfielder said.

Harambee Stars face two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Morocco in Group A — billed the group of death — as well as five-time participants Angola and Zambia.

The team are currently training at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of their kickoff against DRC on August 3 — at the same venue.

Muchiri — a mainstay of the squad since his debut in 2019 — says the mood in the camp is upbeat.

“The training has been good…good preparations with good intensity. The mood is good and we are doing well with the training sessions,” the former Tusker player added.

Playing on home soil is an added impetus for Benni McCarthy’s side and Muchiri believes the fans will need to stir up an electric atmosphere if they are to spur the side to success.

“I hope they can come and fill up the Kasarani Stadium like they did against Gabon (in March) at the Nyayo Stadium. We really need their support and it’s a great feeling to have them cheering us on as we play. We look forward to seeing them in our first match here (at Kasarani) on August 3,” he said.

The national team will pack their bags for Tanzania where they play a four-nations warm-up tournament against three other countries, including CHAN co-hosts Uganda and Tanzania as well as South Sudan.