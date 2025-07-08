​Tinashe Gatimu: Competing In Rwanda Was Nothing Short Of Transformative

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – From the moment the daughter-and-mother crew of Tinashe and Caroline Gatimu landed in Kigali for the ARC Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally, they were embraced by a country renowned for its stunning landscapes, spotless streets, and incredibly warm people.!

“It was an honour to be a part of the iconic Mountain Gorilla Rally — an event that not only challenged us but also reminded us why we love this revered sport,” quipped Tinashe, who made her Rwanda debut behind the wheel of a Subaru Impreza.

“The rally stages in the Eastern Province district of Busegera were a thrilling mix: fast and flowing in some sections, then suddenly rough and deeply rutted in others,” continued Tinashe.

On Saturday, the daughter-mother crew were doing just fine on the stage times and were lying in third overall at some point in the National Category before disaster struck.

“It was on one of the rugged stretches that we encountered a major setback: a fuel tank failure that forced us out of the day’s competition,” said Tinashe’s mum Caroline, adding: “But in the true spirit of motorsport camaraderie, Team Simba 600B from Rwanda came to our aid with a replacement tank. Their generosity and hospitality were unmatched — and we are deeply grateful.”

Thanks to Team Simba600B, the Gatimus were able to rejoin the event on Super Rally on Sunday, full of hope and determination.

“Unfortunately, our run was cut short again when the engine overheated in the third stage.

Despite the challenges, the experience was rich with learning, growth, and unforgettable memories,” highlighted Tinashe.

Tinashe and her mum became the first ever daughter- mother crew to finish the fabled Safari Rally, the world’s toughest motor rallying fixture.

In Rwanda, they had anticipated to enter their names in annals of racing history again as the first daughter mother crew to finish a rally outside the country until their spirited campaign came a cropper.

The duo were part of the three-car Kenya team in the Rwanda event alongside reigning ARC champion Karan Patel and 2014 Kenya Motorsport Personality of the year Nikhil Sachania.

“We extend heartfelt thanks to the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) for the invitation and for making us feel so welcome. We’re also incredibly grateful to the people and teams who stood by us throughout this journey: 7-70 Motorsports, Shift Auto Ambulance, Pro Motor Works, PN Tuned, Marvel Africa Technologies, Imprimature, and Lawyer Wangu — your support carried us through every bump in the road,” Tinashe added.

Tinashe goes on to explain that the Gorilla rally wasn’t just about competing; “it was about community, resilience, and the love of the sport.”

“We may not have finished the way we hoped, but we leave Rwanda with heads held high and hearts full of gratitude — already looking forward to the next chapter,” said Tinashe in finality.