Modric completes AC Milan move on one-year deal

MILAN, Italy, July 14, 2025 – Luka Modric has completed a move to AC Milan on a free transfer after 13 successful years at Real Madrid.

The 39-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until June 2026, with the Italian side having the option to trigger a one-year extension.

Modric announced in May he would be leaving Spanish giants Real after the Club World Cup in the United States.

Speaking to Milan’s social media,, external he said he was very happy “to be starting a new chapter” of his career.

Massimiliano Allegri, who has returned for a second stint as Milan boss after replacing Sergio Conceicao, called Modric an “extraordinary player” when confirming the Croatia captain would join earlier this month.

Modric, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, won 28 trophies – including six Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles – with Real after his move from Tottenham in 2012, making him the club’s most decorated player.

He scored 43 goals in 597 games at Real and his final match was their 4-0 semi-final defeat by Paris St-Germain in the Club World Cup last week.

Modric is keen to play at next year’s World Cup, which takes place in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Milan finished eighth in Serie A last season and missed out on a spot in Europe.