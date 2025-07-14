High Court allows for judicial review of SDT ruling against table tennis boss

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2025 – The High Court in Bomet has allowed for a judicial review of a ruling by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) that declared Andrew Mudibo ineligible to vie for National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general’s post.

In his ruling, Justice J.K Ng’arng’ar allowed the exparte applicant, Fahd Daim, to file for the judicial review within seven days of the decree.

“Accordingly, the earlier directions/orders are reviewed and/or varied as follows: that leave be and is hereby granted to the applicant to apply for a judicial review order of centiorari removing the High Court for purposes of quashing the ruling and orders of the respondent dated 17/6/2025 in SDTSC No. 38 of 2025 Daniel Mungai Kimando versus Kenya Table Tennis Association and 3 others,” the ruling read.

SDT had on June 17 ruled that Mudibo, KTTA president, had no legal right to contest for the secretary general’s position because his parent federation had not complied with the Sports Act 2013.

The tribunal further recommended that KTTA form an Interim Management Committee comprised of individuals who have held office for more than eight years in compliance with paragraph 20 (6) of the second schedule to the Sports Act.

However, Mudibo earned a temporary reprieve by virtue of a temporary injunction issued by the High Court in Eldoret, which halted the polls that were initially scheduled for June 19.

A ruling on whether the injunction should be lifted or not is also set for tomorrow (July 15).

Despite Mudibo’s small win, SDT’s ruling on his ineligibility still stands pending the outcome of the judicial review.

“The leave granted in (i) shall not operate as stay and the issues in contention will ne canvassed in the substantive judicial review to be filed. The stay orders granted on 1/7/2025 are discharged,” Ng’arng’ar said.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on NOCK to see whether they will be able to conduct their polls within a fortnight as was advised by the National Assembly’s committee on sports, led by Webuye West legislator Dan Wanyama.