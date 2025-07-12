Bournemouth agree fee for Chelsea keeper Petrovic

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 12 – Bournemouth have agreed a £25m fee to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The 25-year-old will have a medical with the club next week and is expected to sign a five-year deal.

Petrovic was keen to leave Stamford Bridge to become a regular starter and refused to play in the Club World Cup.

He becomes Bournemouth’s second summer signing, following the £14m addition of French left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

The Serbia international replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season with Bournemouth on loan from Chelsea, but joined Arsenal permanently at the start of July when his £5m release clause was triggered.

There was interest in Petrovic too from Sunderland, Monaco and Strasbourg, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell in the previous campaign and won their player of the season award.

The French club are also owned by the same Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership as Chelsea, who bought Petrovic for £14m from New England Revolution in 2023.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca deemed him not good enough with his feet, but Petrovic made substantial improvement in that area during his spell in Ligue 1.

He has pushed to leave the Blues this summer, opting against a call-up to their Club World Cup squad.

Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and summer signing Mike Penders are in the United States, where Chelsea face Paris St-Germain in the final of Fifa’s extended tournament.