Bournemouth agree fee for Chelsea keeper Petrovic - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Djordje Petrovic spend the 2024-25 on loan at Strasbourg

English Premier League

Bournemouth agree fee for Chelsea keeper Petrovic

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 12 – Bournemouth have agreed a £25m fee to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 25-year-old will have a medical with the club next week and is expected to sign a five-year deal.

Petrovic was keen to leave Stamford Bridge to become a regular starter and refused to play in the Club World Cup.

He becomes Bournemouth’s second summer signing, following the £14m addition of French left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

The Serbia international replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spent last season with Bournemouth on loan from Chelsea, but joined Arsenal permanently at the start of July when his £5m release clause was triggered.

There was interest in Petrovic too from Sunderland, Monaco and Strasbourg, where he enjoyed a successful loan spell in the previous campaign and won their player of the season award.

The French club are also owned by the same Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership as Chelsea, who bought Petrovic for £14m from New England Revolution in 2023.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca deemed him not good enough with his feet, but Petrovic made substantial improvement in that area during his spell in Ligue 1.

He has pushed to leave the Blues this summer, opting against a call-up to their Club World Cup squad.

Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen and summer signing Mike Penders are in the United States, where Chelsea face Paris St-Germain in the final of Fifa’s extended tournament.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020