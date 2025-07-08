Ready For Kick-Off! Kenya Gears Up to Host CHAN As Personnel Trained - Capital Sports
Ready For Kick-Off! Kenya Gears Up to Host CHAN As Personnel Trained

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, has allayed fears over Kenya’s successful hosting of the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) slated to kick-off August 2-31 across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Mvurya, speaking Tuesday in Nairobi, confirmed that preparations are on final touches, with major Logistical and operational departments already achieved, during a CAF workshop last week.

“Training of all committees was completed last week under the watchful eyes of CAF. Those who are going to do a number of events including hospitality during the tournament, went through the assimilation exercise,” the CS said.

On matters security, another crucial meeting will be held July 16, to continue orienting the various personnels who have been identified for the tournament.

The CS also affirmed that no international teams, officials, or those visiting the country for the tournament will have visa-related challenges.

He mentioned that the ETA exemption has already been gazetted and granted.

“The ETA exemption has already been gazetted and granted and therefore we do not expect any visa challenges for those coming in for the tournament,” he said.

“This is an opportunity for national pride where Kenya can again shine in areas of tourism, trade, hospitality and therefore this is another opportunity to unite us as Kenyans.”

