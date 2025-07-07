Arsenal close in on Gyokeres deal after face-to-face talks - Capital Sports
Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres (R) celebrates in a past match for Sporting Lisbon. PHOTO/VIKTOR GYOKERES X

English Premiership

Arsenal close in on Gyokeres deal after face-to-face talks

Published

LONDON, England, July 7, 2025 – Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has held face-to-face talks with Sporting in Portugal as the Premier League club move closer towards a deal for striker Viktor Gyokeres.

BBC Sport revealed last Thursday the Gunners had accelerated their interest in the Sweden international as their well-documented search for a new centre-forward reaches a climax.

And well-placed sources have indicated that process saw Berta fly to the Portuguese capital towards the end of last week for key discussions with Sporting counterparts over a deal that could be worth around £70m.

It is unclear if he returned to London over the weekend, but Berta’s Portugal trip provides a clear indication towards the level of Arsenal’s desire to finalise a deal quickly for Gyokeres.

An agreement over personal terms with the 27-year-old is expected to be a formality.

Meanwhile, Brentford captain Christian Norgaard is due to complete the formalities on his move to the Emirates in the coming days.

The two clubs have agreed a deal worth up to £15m for the Denmark international midfielder.

Arsenal will also decide whether to formalise a move for Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke after agreeing personal terms with the England international.

Chelsea are aware of interest in the versatile winger, 23.

