Mbappe puts Liverpool and Real Madrid on transfer alert

PARIS, France, Jun 23 – Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly “asked to leave” the Ligue 1 outfit in the off-season, putting Liverpool and Real Madrid on transfer alert.

The Reds and Los Blancos have been the two clubs most consistently linked with Mbappe in recent weeks, months and years, and the French star is now said to be keen on a move.

Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport (via Marca) claims Mbappe – who is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal – has told PSG he wants to leave the club.

He said: “I know that Mbappe asked to leave, but it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him, but the news is that he really does not want to stay.

“The player does not believe in Leonardo’s project. If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [the capital of Qatar where PSG’s owners are based] they do not want to hear about it.

“If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement.

“But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG.”

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been in contact with Mbappe’s representatives, specifically his father Wilfried, but the Liverpool boss also previously stated that the finances required to bring the World Cup winner to Anfield would make the deal impossible.

Klopp said back in November 2019: “We cannot do it, it is as easy as that. OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him, what a player he is.

“But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story!”

But that’s not stopped Liverpool from being put ‘on transfer alert’ by the news of Mbappe’s desire to leave, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Oliver Solberg damages Suspension in Shakedown

By Suleiman Munyua

In what is seen as the as a clear indication that the WRC Safari Rally will not be a walk in the park, Oliver Solberg took off from the Shakedown start and was reported to broken the front right arm and steering system of his Hyundai i20.

In typical Rally fashion, they managed to fix the vehicle and drive out of the Stage.

It will be interestingly see the learning points that the international drivers have picked up from the WRC Safari Rally Shakedown.

The road conditions have been favorable with firm ground beneath the wheel. Typical to Naivasha the drivers have been raising dust as they go round the 5.4km Shakedown stage.

Each driver is allows to do a minimum of three laps and a maximum of 5 to allow other drivers to get a chance.

Apart from the 15 drivers on the initial official Shakedown stating list, Non-priority drivers like Baldev Chager, Eric Bengi and Ugandan Yasin Nasser tried their luck as they all tested their vehicle to ensure that they were all ready for the Main competitive Rally that starts at the Super special stage at Kasarani.

As predicted by many, the WRC safari Rally will be one for the books as history rewrites itself. The WRC Safari Rally is back and every driver wants that title. The title to claim that they beat the odd and clinched the much coveted trophy and the bragging right of being the first person to with this title after 19 years.

The pressure is on the Kenyan drivers to try keep up with the big boys and show the world that we too have great Rallying talent within our borders.