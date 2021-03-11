Vision 2030 Secretariat boosts Kenyan pros with Sh3mn ahead of European Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Ahead of two European Tour events to be hosted in Kenya; the Magical Kenya Open and Savannah Classic, local and regional players have been handed a shot in the arm by Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat in a deal worth Sh3 million.

The 15 golfers include 12 local Kenyan pros and three regional players who have qualified for both events that will get underway with the Magical Kenya Open scheduled to tee-off March 18-21 at the Karen Country Club before paving way for the Kenya Savannah Classic, which is a new event on the European Tour series slated for March 23-26.

The Kenyan pros are; Dismas Indiza, Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, CJ Wangai of Wangai of Sigona, Eric Ooko of Golf Park, Samuel Njoroge of Railway, Justus Madoya, Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab, Windsor’s Riz Charania, Mathew Omondi, David Wakhu, Simon Ngige and veteran Jacob Okello.

Zimbabwean golfer Robson Chihnoi, who won two legs of the 2021 Safari Tour, is joined by Nigerian Andrew Oche Odoh and Ugandan Philip Kasozi to make up the three regional players.

Also benefiting from the sponsorship is all the caddies that will accompany the golfers.





Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General, Kenneth Mwige following his swing during the launch of the event at Golf Park. Photo/FRANCIS MBATHA

Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General, Kenneth Mwige said the two tournaments offer Kenya a massive platform to affirm its commitment in supporting the growth of sports and sporting talent for socio-economic development.

“Kenya is a sports giant and that is why Vision 2030 considers the crucial role sports have in overall national development. This is outlined in the Social Pillar of Vision 2030 which seeks to harness sports for enhanced social economic and political development,” said Mwige during the unveiling of Vision 2030 sponsored players at Golf Park Driving Range.

Mwige added that the Kenya Open’s global television reach estimated at a possible 600 million viewers, with 64 percent increase in average viewing for European tour will boost the visibility of Kenya’s Vision 2030 projects and promote Kenya as a major golf tourism destination.

“The Magical Kenya Open and The Kenya Savannah Classic offer the Secretariat a big platform to showcase the Vision 2030 Brand to a wide local and international audience who will tune into the golf broadcasts for the eight days of the two tournaments,” he stated.

Kenyan veteran pro Jacob Okello in action during the launch at Golf Park. Photo/FRANCIS MBATHA

Kenya is estimated to have a potential to attract 50,000 international golfers yearly.

The Secretariat affirmed that the event sponsorship is part of its commitment to inspire youth to develop and grow their talents and compete in sports.

“To demonstrate our direct support to local players, VDS will offer a cash prize to the professionals, who make the cut and those who will proceed to the finals,” said Mwige.

Mwige went on to state that he expected local corporates to take up the challenge to pick up and sponsor Golf Professionals throughout the Year, especially through the Qualifying Rounds provided by The Safari Tour, for the clear and obvious benefit of branding rights in International Golf Tournaments such as The Kenya Open and The Kenya Savannah Open.

Kenya Open became a full member of the European tour in 2019 while Savannah Classic was added to European tour international schedule this year.

The European Tour will give each player Ksh 379,000 (2900 Euros) for both events to offset bubble costs.