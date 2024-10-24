Haaland’s sensational brace powers Man City past Sparta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 24 – Erling Haaland produced a moment of brilliance to help Manchester City maintain their unbeaten record in this season’s Champions League with victory against Sparta Prague at Etihad Stadium.

After being denied a couple of times by visiting goalkeeper Peter Vindahl, Haaland struck midway through the second half when he cleverly turned in Savinho’s cross with an acrobatic backheel volley.

Even Haaland looked surprised at the finish he had produced but it gave Pep Guardiola’s side some much-needed breathing space after struggling to put away chances following Phil Foden’s third-minute strike.

The England forward’s clinical finish into the bottom corner hinted at City going on to record a big win, but after Vindahl had superbly denied Haaland’s header and a second for Foden, they had to settle for a one-goal lead at half-time.

Haaland’s memorable strike sparked City into gear after the break and John Stones, who got the winner against Wolves at the weekend, added a third with a thumping header.

Haaland then got his second of the game with a curled finish to take his Champions League goal tally to 44 at just 24 years old.

Nunes rounds off win with penalty

The hosts then rounded off the win with a fifth in the final few minutes as Matheus Nunes slammed home a penalty for his first Champions League goal.

The final scoreline reflected the dominance Manchester City enjoyed and means they have won two and drawn one of their games in the Champions League so far this season, and extended their unbeaten run in Europe’s elite competition to a record 26 games.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Just when you think it is hard to be surprised by Haaland’s striking prowess, the Norway international produced a moment of brilliance in this game.

The striker had failed to score in his previous two outings but that mini-drought was ended in eye-catching style.

Savinho had burst past his marker on the right and sent a decent cross into the box and, although it was a little behind Haaland, the striker improvised superbly with his no-look backheel volley.

It was a strike that left those watching both inside the ground and around the world in awe.

“My word, my word, what has he just done? That is an amazing goal,” former England manager Glenn Hoddle said on TNT Sports.

“No goalkeeper in the world can read that. That is just an incredible finish.”

Haaland’s team-mate Nunes said afterwards: “I was speechless. To see this live, it was amazing.”

The goal came from Haaland’s 12th touch of the ball, with eight of those having been attempts on goal.

His second was a more routine finish before he was substituted late on to deny him the chance of a hat-trick, something Haaland understandably looked disappointed with.