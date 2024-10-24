Raphinha stars with hatrick as Barca shred Kompany’s Bayern to pieces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct 24 – Barcelona winger Raphinha scored a superb hat-trick as his side demolished Bayern Munich in the Champions League league phase.

Raphina opener the scoring inside the first minute after latching on to a ball over the top and rounding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

England captain Harry Kane equalised for the visitors by volleying in Serge Gnabry’s cross at the back post in the 18th minute.

But Barcelona continued to punish Bayern’s ineffective high line with Fermin Lopez sent through and poking the ball past Neuer to set Robert Lewandowski up for the host’s second 18 minutes later.

On the stroke of half-time captain for the night Raphinha made it 3-1 with a fabulous curling finish from the edge of the box.

And shortly after the restart he completed his hat-trick, latching on to another long ball and firing a shot into the far corner.

There were rumours this summer that Barcelona wanted to sell winger Raphinha, external, who they bought off Leeds in a deal worth up to £55m in 2022.

Manager Hansi Flick will be glad he stuck with the Brazil forward who has scored nine times in 13 appearances this season.

He netted his second hat-trick of the campaign having already struck a treble against Real Valladolid in August.

Raphinha was lively from the start, scoring after just 54 seconds, the fastest goal in this season’s Champions League, while his second was a superb curling strike which was good enough to win any game.

However, he and his team-mates were aided by some poor Bayern Munich defending throughout.

Vincent Kompany’s side are now 23rd in the Champions League league phase table having lost their last two matches and tasted defeat to Barcelona for the first time since 2015.