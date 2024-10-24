Never say die Junior Starlets bow out with first ever World Cup win - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Junior Starlets players celebrate one of their two goals against Mexico. PHOTO/FIFA/X

Football

Never say die Junior Starlets bow out with first ever World Cup win

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Kenya clinched a historic first ever victory at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, as they bowed out in style, edging out Mexico 2-1 in their final Group C match in Santa Domingo early Thursday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Valerie Nekesa and Lornah Faith scored the historic goals, as the Junior Starlets ensured they left an indelible mark in the Dominican Republic, after back to back losses to England and two-time champions Korea DPR.

Heading into the match, coach Mildred Cheche’s girls were under no pressure but they were determined to bow out on a high. They started faster off the blocks and minutes in, Marion Serenge should have netted the opener when she went through on goal but her shot was saved by the keeper.

The early pressure bore fruit in the 15th minute when Nekesa broke the deadlock off a brilliantly executed counter attack. A long ball from keeper Velma Abwire picked out Joan Ogola’s run on the left, the latter cutting back a cross that Nekesa tapped into an empty net.

It was 2-0 after 35 minutes when Nekesa flicked Faith through, the latter striking a brilliant left footer into the net.

He Mexicans drew one back at the stroke of full time from the penalty spot. The South Americans requested a referee review after Reyes Citlalli was brought down inside the box. A visit to the VAR booth by the ref saw her award a penalty which was tucked home by Soto Alexa.

The Kenyan girls however had done enough to save their space in the history books, and now come back home heads high from the experience of a first ever World Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved