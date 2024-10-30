'Dick Dastardly' tactics - Hill criticises Verstappen - Capital Sports
Max Verstappen. Photo/TEAMTALK MEDIA

Formula One

‘Dick Dastardly’ tactics – Hill criticises Verstappen

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30 – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has been accused of acting like Wacky Races villain Dick Dastardly by former world champion Damon Hill.

Verstappen was handed a combined 20-second penalty for two separate incidents involving title rival Lando Norris during Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Dutchman finished sixth, as McLaren’s Norris, who described Verstappen’s driving as “dangerous”, took second place.

“The area footage is very clear,” Hill said on a Sky Sports podcast.

“He made no attempt to back off and make the corner and leave room for Lando. It was simply a case of you are not coming through.

“The second move was just daft and Dick Dastardly stuff. He accelerated to the apex and drove Lando off the track and Lando didn’t have much option. That was silly driving.”

Dick Dastardly was a character in 1960s animated TV series Wacky Races – and several other cartoons and films since – who would try to win by utilising underhand tactics.

“I just drive how I think I have to drive,” Verstappen said. “Last week it was all right, this week 20 seconds penalty.

“I am not going to cry about it and I am also not going to share my opinion. The biggest problem I had is that it was a bad day in terms of race pace.”

Verstappen and Norris also clashed during the previous race in Austin, Texas.

Despite the pair being involved in a similar incident at the United States Grand Prix, it was a very different outcome as Norris was penalised for trying to pass Verstappen around the outside, with both ending up in the run-off area.

There are four Grands Prix remaining in 2024, with the season resuming this weekend in Brazil.

“They say that sport doesn’t build character, it shows character, and his default is to revert to preventative methods rather than trying to keep it within the bounds of fairness,” Hill added.

“You shouldn’t be allowed to use your car as a weapon and simply block the track.”

Verstappen is aiming for a fourth successive world championship – his lead over Norris, who is attempting to win it for the first time, stands at 47 points with 120 still up for grabs.

