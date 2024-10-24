Keep this team together – Junior Starlets coach Cheche asks government, FKF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has asked the Ministry of Sports and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to ensure the team remains together, even after the end of their historic sojourn at the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The team finished third in Group C in their debut at the tournament, following a final match 2-1 victory over Mexico in Santa Domingo on Thursday morning.

Cheche believes the team will form the bedrock of the senior Harambee Starlets in the coming years, and keeping the team together will be key for the future of women’s football in the country.

The next step for the team, would be the Under-20 age bracket and they would still be eligible for the next World Cup which will be staged in 2026, when most of them would be 18 or at most 19. The Junior Starlets celebrate their win over Mexico. PHOTO/FKF

“I would like to ask the government to help keep this team together. They have the talent and they need more international exposure. They should be able to play more friendlues and tournaments such that by the time they are playing in the next qualifiers, they will be ready and better,” coach Cheche said, speaking to Kenyan media after their final match against Mexico.

The coach admitted the first two games, defeats to England and Korea DPR were tough, but the girls picked experience. She says the team is proud to have left the Dominican Republic with at least one victory.

“I am thankful because we did not leave empty handed. We were on top against Mexico where we created chances and scored and we also set history, winning a game for the first time ever. This is a big thing for the girls and the country as well,” Cheche stated. Junior Starlets’ Marion Serenge and Lorna Faith celebrate. PHOTO/FKF

Meanwhile, Valerie Nekesa, who made history scoring Kenya’s first ever goal at a FIFA World Cup said they were delighted as a team to have clinched the victory.

Nekesa admitted that they were nervous in the first two games, but against Mexico, their confidence was up.

“In the first two games, we were so nervous and we didn’t keep the ball well. We agreed as a team against Mexico, we go in, give our best and try to keep the ball better. We are happy with the win and I am happy to have scored Kenya’s first ever World Cup goal. I had really yearned for it and it is a massive moment for me,” Nekesa said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Junior Starlets will travel back home on Friday.