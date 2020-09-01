Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

BetLion lowers virtual games minimum stake

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 –  BetLion, Africa’s leading online gaming platform, who recently introduced a new game to the gaming industry known as ‘Piga Pena’, has now reduced the minimum stake for playing the game, from Sh20, to Sh5 per bet placed.

The lowered stake would now mean increased opportunities for players to place even more bets while trying to predict the different outcomes of the game.

“We always strive to make our games more fun, and playable for everyone. We felt if we lowered the stake, then this Piga Pena game now would be easily playable for anyone that wants to try their luck, giving players more flexibility with how they can place bets on different possible outcomes,” said Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved