BetLion lowers virtual games minimum stake

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 1 – BetLion, Africa’s leading online gaming platform, who recently introduced a new game to the gaming industry known as ‘Piga Pena’, has now reduced the minimum stake for playing the game, from Sh20, to Sh5 per bet placed.

The lowered stake would now mean increased opportunities for players to place even more bets while trying to predict the different outcomes of the game.

“We always strive to make our games more fun, and playable for everyone. We felt if we lowered the stake, then this Piga Pena game now would be easily playable for anyone that wants to try their luck, giving players more flexibility with how they can place bets on different possible outcomes,” said Managing Director of BetLion Kenya, Spencer Okach.