Legendary Bolt Advises Gout Not To Forget Track And Field - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Legendary Bolt Advises Gout Not To Forget Track And Field

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 21 – Sprint legend Usain Bolt has urged rising Australian star Gout Gout not to forget track and field and find a good support network to keep him focused on his career as the spotlight and distractions intensify.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gout, 18, retained the 200m title at the Australian Athletics Championships on 12 April in a time of 19.67 seconds, beating USA sprinter Erriyon Knighton’s world under-20 record (19.69) and bettering Bolt’s time of 19.93 from 2004 – the Jamaican’s fastest time as a teenager.

Gout, who also claimed the under-20 100m national title, went under the 20-second mark at last season’s championships with a wind-assisted 19.84 and previously set the quickest time by a 16-year-old over 200m when he ran 20.04 in 2024.

Offering advice to Gout, who he has previously said “looks like young me”, Jamaican eight-time Olympic champion Bolt told CNN, external: “At that young age, because I was there, you start getting put left and right and then you forget track and field.

“Hopefully he has the right set of people to guide him and keep him focused on track and field because the rest of the stuff will always be there.

“But if you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away.”

Gout is set to make his Diamond League debut in the 200m in Oslo on 10 June but has indicated he will skip the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow to focus on the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon in August.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020