Equity Targets Final Dream At The Men’s African Volleyball Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The stage is set in Kigali as the highly anticipated CAVB Men’s African Volleyball Club Championship 2026 prepares to serve off following the official pool draw, igniting excitement among participating teams.

Equity Bank Volleyball Club has been drawn into a competitive Pool B, where they will face continental heavyweights including Al Ahly Sporting Club, Cameroon Sports Volleyball Club, Kepler Volleyball Club, Sport-S Volleyball Club, and AS Injis.

The six teams will battle for a top-four finish to secure a coveted place in the round of 16.

The tournament officially gets underway on Wednesday, with hosts APR Volleyball Club taking on Rhinos Volleyball Club from Zimbabwe shortly after the opening ceremony, an encounter expected to set the tone for the championship.

Despite being newcomers at this level after finishing third in the Kenya Premier League, Equity enters the tournament with quiet confidence and clear ambition.

Moses Kamau, outside hitter, jumps to hit the ball during a training session Petit Court in Kigali

Speaking during a training session at Petit Court in Kigali, Head Coach Patrick Owino emphasized the team’s determination to make a strong impression.

“This is our first qualification at this championship, and our goal is to make an impact. We know the competition will be stiff because we are facing Africa’s top clubs, but we are well prepared after more than a month of intensive training,” he said.

Owino acknowledged the underdog status of the team but framed it as a strategic advantage. With little expectation from opponents, Equity is keen to capitalize on the element of surprise and disrupt the established order.

Morale within the squad remains high following their arrival in Kigali, with players showing sharp focus and cohesion in training, signs that they are ready to rise to the occasion.

Backed by strong institutional support, the team expressed gratitude to Equity Bank for the opportunity to compete on the continental stage and showcase their talent.

With matches set to run from April 24 to May 3, the championship promises thrilling volleyball action. For Equity Bank Volleyball Club, the journey begins with optimism, resilience, and a bold dream, not just to compete, but to go all the way to the finals.