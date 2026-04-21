KCB Beats Kenya Pipeline To Reach Final In Africa Champs In Cairo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – KCB Women’s Volleyball Team produced a spirited comeback to defeat local rivals Kenya Pipeline 3-1 and book their place in the final of the ongoing CAVB Women’s Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The Munala-led side overcame a shaky start to triumph by sets of 16-25, 25-10, 25-

15, and a decisive fourth set 25-19, sealing a well-earned spot in the championship

final where they will meet the winner of the semi-final between Al Ahly and CFC of

Tunisia.

KCB began the match on the back foot, struggling to settle into rhythm as Kenya

Pipeline dominated the opening set, taking it 25-16.

However, the team quickly regrouped in the second set, tightening their defence and improving service reception to level the match with a commanding 25-10 win.

Juliana Namutira in action, serving against Kenya Pipeline during the semi-final of the ongoing African Club Championship at the Al Ahly Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt, on April 21, 2026.

The third set saw Setter Esther Mutinda rise to the occasion with a standout

performance, helping KCB take a crucial 25-15 win and move within touching distance of victory. They eventually closed out the contest in the fourth set to complete the 3-1 turnaround.

Speaking after the match, KCB Head Coach Japheth Munala noted: “We did not begin the way we wanted, but the response from the team was outstanding. After the first set, we adjusted tactically, and the players executed the plan very well. This is the mentality we need going into the final.”

Deborah Jesang in action against Kenya Pipeline during the semi-final clash of the ongoing African Club Championship at the Al Ahly Sports Complex, Cairo, Egypt, on April 21, 2026.

The Munala-led side raised their intensity in the fourth set, dominating in service,

attack, and blocks to outwit their opponents and seal a deserved victory with a 25-19

win.

“Losing the first set was a wake-up call for us. We knew we had to fight harder,

communicate better, and stay disciplined. I am proud of how we bounced back as a

team and finished strong,” said an ecstatic Mercy Moim.

KCB’s road to the final has been nothing short of dominant, with the bankers topping

Pool D after straight-set wins over Nigeria’s Vipers and Partners, Seychelles’ ARSU

Ladies, and Cameroon’s Litto Team Volleyball to finish the preliminary stage with

maximum points.

In the Round of 16, they dispatched Burundi’s GLC in another emphatic 3-0 victory

before brushing aside Mayo Kano Evolution in the quarter-finals to maintain their

perfect run in Cairo.

