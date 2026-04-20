Chaos At Kasarani: Gor Held by Bandari Amidst Penalty Controversy And Locker Room Theft

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20 – Gor Mahia’s march toward the 2025/2026 Premier League title took a chaotic turn on Sunday as a controversial 0-0 draw against Bandari FC was overshadowed by a security breach that saw players and officials robbed of their valuables.

While the point earned at the Kasarani Stadium extends K’Ogalo’s lead at the top of the table to three points, the talk of the town remains the officiating and a shocking lapse in stadium security.

Gor Mahia Vice Chairperson Sally Bolo did not mince her words following the stalemate, launching a scathing attack on the standard of refereeing in the top flight.

The primary flashpoint occurred when Shariff Musa was fouled inside the box. The center referee, positioned just two meters away, initially pointed to the spot, only to overturn the decision moments later.

“How does a referee award a penalty, only to overturn it without VAR, seemingly after intervention from the fourth official?” Bolo questioned. “The standard of officiating is causing serious harm to the brand. Matches should be decided on sporting merit, not what appears to be external influences.”

The drama didn’t end there. Despite the reserve referee signaling five minutes of added time, the final whistle was blown after only two minutes were played, further infuriating the Gor Mahia technical bench.

If the drama on the pitch was frustrating, the events off it were criminal. For the second time in four years, the Kasarani dressing rooms proved to be unsafe for visiting and home teams alike.

Players and officials returned to the dressing room to find that phones, cash, and other valuables had been stolen during the match. The incident is a haunting echo of May 29, 2022, when Nairobi City Stars lost 13 mobile phones and over KSh 100,000 in a similar theft at the same venue during a match against Gor.

The repeated nature of these incidents on April 19, 2026, has raised urgent questions regarding the security protocols managed by stadium authorities and the federation.

Despite the goalless draw, Gor Mahia remains in the driving seat for the title, sitting three points clear of their nearest rivals. However, the club will need to shake off the weekend’s frustrations quickly.

The Green Army now turns its attention to the biggest fixture in the Kenyan football calendar, the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, April 26. With the title race heating up, Gor Mahia will be hoping for a more secure environment and more consistent officiating when they face their eternal rivals.