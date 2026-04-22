Mbappe, Vinicius On The Score Sheet As Real Down Alaves To Close on Barca

MADRID, Spain, Apr 22 – Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior scored either side of half-time as Real Madrid cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga to six points with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Alaves.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, playing for the first time since being knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Bayern Munich, ended a run of two league games without a win.

But Barca have the chance to reinstate their nine-point lead on Wednesday evening when they host Celta Vigo, with just six games to go.

Real are on course for only their fifth trophyless season this century – 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, and 2020-21 being the only four.

But with Arbeloa’s future reportedly uncertain, winning La Liga may be the only way he keeps his job for next season.

It was French striker Mbappe who opened the scoring at the Bernabeu in the 30th minute, with a smart finish for his 24th league goal of the season.

Six minutes into the second half, Brazil winger Vinicius doubled Real’s lead. He latched onto Federico Valverde’s pass to smash into the bottom corner for his 12th of the campaign.

Alaves halved the deficit with the last kick of the game through striker Tony Martinez.

Real still have to travel to Barcelona in May for La Liga’s second El Clasico of the season, but are relying on Hansi Flick’s leaders to slip up elsewhere.

Up next for Real is a trip to Real Betis on Friday night, while Alaves host Mallorca a day later.