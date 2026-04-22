Nsanzuwera Wins Sunshine Development Tour Season Opener in Thika

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 22 – Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera held his nerve down the stretch to claim victory in the opening leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing, which concluded after three days of competition at the par-71 Thika Sports Club.

The Kigali Golf Resort professional, who entered the final round atop the leaderboard, signed for a level-par closing round to finish on 4-under par 209, enough to secure the first title of the new season by a single stroke.

Nsanzuwera looked in complete control for most of the day, producing a composed display that featured birdies on the 1st, 7th, 8th, 13th and 15th holes.

He had built a strong four-stroke cushion heading into the closing stretch before late drama unfolded over the final three holes, where he dropped a bogey on the 16th, a double-bogey on the 17th and another bogey on the 18th.

Despite the nervy finish, the Rwandan stayed composed to close out victory and continue his rise as one of East Africa’s leading professionals.

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Nsanzuwera said:

“I’m very happy to win the first tournament of the season. It was not easy today because there was pressure, especially over the closing holes, but I stayed focused and trusted myself.”

“Winning early in the season gives me confidence and momentum. My goal now is to keep working hard and remain consistent in the coming events.”

For his victory, Nsanzuwera earned KSh 400,000 from the Ksh 2 million prize purse, as well as 210 Order of Merit points to set the early pace in the season standings.

Winner of the Thika Sports Club leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, Celestin Nsanzuwera from Rwanda poses with his winner’s trophy.

Sharing second place on 3-under par 210 were Kenya Railway Golf Club professional Samuel Njoroge and newly turned professional Michael Karanga, both finishing just one shot shy of forcing a playoff.

Njoroge, who led after round one, produced one of the day’s strongest charges with a closing 3-under par 68, courtesy of birdies on the 1st, 2nd, 9th, 12th and 15th holes. His only dropped shots came on the 11th and 17th.

Njoroge said: “I gave it a good push today and I’m pleased with how I responded. I stayed patient, made some birdies and gave myself a chance. It’s a positive start to the season and something to build on.”

Karanga continued an impressive professional debut with another solid round. His final scorecard featured birdies on the 2nd, 5th, 11th and 12th holes, while bogeys on the 9th and 10th briefly slowed his momentum.

Karanga said: “I’m very encouraged by this result. To finish on the podium in my first event as a professional means a lot. It gives me belief that I can compete at this level, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Njoroge and Karanga each received Ksh 179,400 and 144 Order of Merit points for their performances.

Mohit Medirrata finished fourth on 1-over par, while Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club placed sixth on 2-over par.

Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel was the highest placed non-Kenyan on 3-over par, followed by Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo on 4-over par, while compatriot Phillip Kasozi ended eighth on 5-over par.

Junior amateur Junaid Manji produced the best round of the final day with a sparkling 4-under par 67, lifting him to a tie for ninth on 6-over par alongside Edwin Mudanyi of Karen Country Club.

The tournament attracted a strong field of 59 players from eight countries, all competing for the first title of the season, valuable world ranking opportunities and early Order of Merit points.

The Tour now moves to its next leg in June at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club as the race for Sunshine Tour progression and season honours gathers momentum.