Starlets Climb to 128th in Latest FIFA World Rankings After Stellar FIFA Series Showing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – The Harambee Starlets resurgence on the global stage has been officially recognized, with Kenya jumping five places to 128th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

The upward trajectory comes as a reward for a dominant period for Coach Beldine Odemba’s side, particularly their impressive run to the final of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series held in Nairobi last week.

While the Starlets fell 2-0 to world-ranked 15th Australia in the final, their overall performance during the ranking period was clinical. The team’s most significant gain came from a disciplined semi-final victory over India, a side ranked significantly higher at 69th globally.

Kenya’s steady climb is backed by a string of high-value results. In their last five outings, the Starlets have been a points-collecting machine, +32.71 points from a statement win over Tunisia, +32.80 points combined from a double-header victory against The Gambia as they qualified for the WAFCON, +9.94 points for outclassing India in the FIFA Series semi-final, and +0.89 points even in defeat against Australia, due to the high ranking of the opposition.

To appreciate the scale of this progress, one only needs to look back to August 2024, when the Starlets were languishing at 151st. By December 2025, they had broken into the top 135, and this latest leap to 128th marks their highest standing in recent history.

The Starlets now sit firmly as the second-best team in the CECAFA region. While Tanzania maintains their grip on the top spot at 121st, Kenya is closing the gap. Ethiopia moved up one spot to 137th to claim third in the region, followed by Uganda at 145th.

For the Harambee Starlets, the focus now shifts to maintaining this momentum as they look toward the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the ultimate dream of a World Cup debut.