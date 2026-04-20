Sprint Royalty Lands: Gabby Thomas Touches Down in Nairobi Ahead of Kip Keino Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 20 – The countdown to the 2026 Absa Kip Keino Classic has officially hit fever pitch following the arrival of triple Olympic champion Gabby Thomas and a resurgent Ferdinand Omanyala, both of whom lit up the tracks in Ethiopia over the weekend.

Nairobi is set to host a constellation of global stars this Friday, April 24, at the Nyayo National Stadium. For the first time in the event’s history, the meet will be held under floodlights, providing a high-octane evening spectacle for Kenyan fans.

Gabby Thomas, the American sprint sensation, who clinched 200m gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, arrives in Nairobi in menacing form. Thomas dominated the Addis Ababa Grand Prix on Saturday, securing a 100m/200m double despite challenging conditions.

However, in a tactical twist that has surprised many, Thomas will not compete in her signature 200m event this Friday. Instead, she is set to move up to the 400m, setting the stage for a mouth-watering clash against Kenya’s national record-holder, Mercy Oketch.

Kenya’s sprint king, Ferdinand Omanyala, has chosen the perfect moment to find his top gear. Competing at the same Addis Ababa meet, Omanyala stormed to victory in the 100m with a blistering 9.98 seconds, his first sub-10-second performance in 20 months.

Omanyala will lead a heavy-hitting local contingent that includes the likes of Mark Otieno and rising star Isaac Omurwa, as they face off against a global field featuring Canada’s Aaron Brown and the American trio of Brandon Hicklin, Sam Blaskowski, and Pjai Austin.

The Classic won’t just be about the sprints. The entry list is a who’s who of world athletics:

Middle Distance: Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and 2019 World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot will headline the 800m and 1500m, respectively. Reynolds Cheruiyot will also be there.

Field Events: Canada’s hammer throw world champion Ethan Katzberg and Kenya’s “YouTube Man” Julius Yego are set to provide fireworks in the field.

Hurdles: World record-holder Dalilah Muhammad is also expected to grace the track, adding even more gold-medal pedigree to the night.

Free Entry for Fans

In a move to ensure the stadium reaches its holy crowd capacity, as recently praised by Australian coach Joe Montemurro, organizers have confirmed that entry to the Nyayo National Stadium will be absolutely free.

With the introduction of the LED Wavelight pacing technology and the meet running from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM under lights, the 7th edition of the Kip Keino Classic is poised to be an unforgettable chapter in Kenya’s sporting history.