LeBron James Shines For Lakers While Wembanyama Concussed - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bronny James has played alongside father LeBron for two seasons at the Los Angeles Lakers

Basketball

LeBron James Shines For Lakers While Wembanyama Concussed

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 22 – LeBron James shone as the Los Angeles Lakers took charge of their NBA play-off series while Victor Wembanyama was concussed during a San Antonio defeat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Lakers were without leading scorers Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), but 41-year-old James continued to show his class.

The 22-time All Star claimed 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Lakers to a 101-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Fellow veteran Kevin Durant returned for Houston after missing the opening game of the series and scored a team-high 23 points but turned the ball over nine times and claimed just three points after half-time.

The Lakers now lead 2-0 in the first round of the post-season, with the Rockets hosting the next two games in the best-of-seven series.

Wembanyama had scored five points for the San Antonio Spurs when he was injured midway through the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 7ft 4in France international, who has been named this season’s defensive player of the year, hit his face on the floor after being knocked off his feet during a drive to the basket.

The Spurs said he had entered the concussion protocol and would not return to the game. They confirmed after Portland’s 106-103 win that he had sustained a concussion.

Scoot Henderson scored a game-high 31 points for the Trail Blazers, who levelled the series at 1-1 and are at home on Friday and Sunday.

NBA guidelines state that Wembanyama must remain inactive for at least 24 hours and cannot resume full participation for 48 hours.

San Antonio – the Western Conference’s second seed – won 12 of the 18 games the 22-year-old missed during the regular season.

VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey combined for 59 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a dismal game one to level their series with the Boston Celtics.

Edgecombe claimed 30 points in a 111-97 win at the Eastern Conference’s second seed Boston and the 76ers host the next two.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 36 points for the Celtics, with Jayson Tatum (19) the only other Boston player to reach double figures.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020