LeBron James Shines For Lakers While Wembanyama Concussed

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 22 – LeBron James shone as the Los Angeles Lakers took charge of their NBA play-off series while Victor Wembanyama was concussed during a San Antonio defeat.

The Lakers were without leading scorers Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), but 41-year-old James continued to show his class.

The 22-time All Star claimed 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Lakers to a 101-94 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Fellow veteran Kevin Durant returned for Houston after missing the opening game of the series and scored a team-high 23 points but turned the ball over nine times and claimed just three points after half-time.

The Lakers now lead 2-0 in the first round of the post-season, with the Rockets hosting the next two games in the best-of-seven series.

Wembanyama had scored five points for the San Antonio Spurs when he was injured midway through the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 7ft 4in France international, who has been named this season’s defensive player of the year, hit his face on the floor after being knocked off his feet during a drive to the basket.

The Spurs said he had entered the concussion protocol and would not return to the game. They confirmed after Portland’s 106-103 win that he had sustained a concussion.

Scoot Henderson scored a game-high 31 points for the Trail Blazers, who levelled the series at 1-1 and are at home on Friday and Sunday.

NBA guidelines state that Wembanyama must remain inactive for at least 24 hours and cannot resume full participation for 48 hours.

San Antonio – the Western Conference’s second seed – won 12 of the 18 games the 22-year-old missed during the regular season.

VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey combined for 59 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from a dismal game one to level their series with the Boston Celtics.

Edgecombe claimed 30 points in a 111-97 win at the Eastern Conference’s second seed Boston and the 76ers host the next two.

Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 36 points for the Celtics, with Jayson Tatum (19) the only other Boston player to reach double figures.