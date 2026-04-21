Reward At Last: FKF Secures Ksh 4.75mn Windfall To Rescue WPL And NSL Clubs - Capital Sports
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Kenya Police Bullets line up before their match against Ulinzi Starlets. PHOTO/KENYA POLICE BULLETS

Football

Reward At Last: FKF Secures Ksh 4.75mn Windfall To Rescue WPL And NSL Clubs

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21  – In a significant boost for domestic football, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled a KSh 4.75 million sponsorship package aimed at stabilizing the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the National Super League (NSL) for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

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The funding, provided by Cape Media, comes as a timely intervention just a week after WPL clubs threatened to boycott matches over a lack of financial support and prize clarity.

The Women’s Premier League is the biggest beneficiary of the new structure, receiving a total of KSh 2.95 million. For the first time this season, the federation has confirmed a concrete reward system for the top performers. Champions will receive KSh 1,000,000, runners-up get KSh 500,000, and third place will get KSh 250,000.

In addition to the prize pool, all 12 WPL clubs will receive a grant of KSh 100,000 each to help cover operational costs as the league enters its final, decisive stretch.

The second-tier men’s league, the National Super League, has also received a shot in the arm. Six selected clubs, Luanda Villa, Vihiga United, Gucha Stars, Darajani Gogo, Kabati Youth, and Mwatate United, will each receive KSh 300,000, totaling KSh 1.8 million in direct support.

FKF president Mohammed highlighted that this investment is about more than just trophies, noting the social discipline and inclusivity that a well-structured league provides for the youth.

“Allocating resources to structured leagues builds inclusive spaces where youth from diverse backgrounds develop trust, discipline, and teamwork,” Mohammed stated, emphasizing the measurable social impact of the Cape Media partnership.

The announcement follows a high-stakes meeting between club officials and the federation. The WPL had been teetering on the edge of a shutdown after teams expressed frustration over the high costs of travel and the absence of trophies or prize money.

With the revolt now quelled by this financial commitment, attention returns to the pitch where Kenya Police Bullets and Ulinzi Starlets continue their fierce battle for the top spot. The two will face each other on Saturday, 25th April at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

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