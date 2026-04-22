Furious Rosenior Questions Chelsea’s Desire

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 22 – Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said his team’s performance in their defeat by Brighton was both “indefensible” and “unacceptable” as he faced angry chants from his own supporters for the first time.

The chants began when Chelsea fell 1-0 behind at the Amex Stadium, with the visitors having barely registered an attempt on goal, and they eventually succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

It was a worrying display and a further dip in performance given Chelsea did not have a shot on goal until the 40th minute and were error-prone defensively.

This was the Blues’ fifth consecutive defeat without scoring – their worst such sequence since 1912.

“It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude,” said Rosenior.

“I keep coming out and defending the players – that’s indefensible, that performance tonight.

“The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now.

“I think the players need to have a look in the mirror for what they put in. You can talk about tactics… tactics come after the basics.

“Having more courage to play, winning duels, winning headers, tackles, conceding terrible goals. That was an unacceptable performance tonight.”

Chelsea’s defeat played out in front of influential co-owner Behdad Eghbali and the club’s sporting directors on the south coast, where Rosenior began his coaching career.

Questions will grow over whether the Englishman can continue in the dugout in the long term, with a last chance to save the season to come in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Leeds on Sunday.

Seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, having played a game more, Chelsea’s Champions League hopes look in tatters and there are questions about whether the head coach, the players or the fans are on the same page.

Rosenior’s remarkable interview – the best quotes

“I don’t feel there’s a disconnect between me and the players.

“We work very closely with them in training, in individual meetings and team meetings. We are giving everything to the players.

“There is a lack of spirit and a lack of belief, which can create that perception. I can’t argue with that at the moment because the run we’re on is unacceptable and that performance definitely was as well.

“It’s very soon after the game and I’m an emotional person, but that was unacceptable – unacceptable. We lost 80% of duels and didn’t win a single header.

“Tonight was not [about] tactical. This was about desire, spirit, courage and I did not see enough of that tonight.

“It is accountability. I have defended the players at times when it was the correct thing, but I can’t defend that performance. It doesn’t represent this football club, it doesn’t represent anything I ask from the group and that has to change.

“I feel numb I’m so angry. Something needs to change drastically right now. The professionalism wasn’t there.

“We need to look in the mirror. I need to look in the mirror. The general attitude, spirit, determination was lacking a part from maybe three or four of the 11. That is nowhere near enough for this club.

“Whether you’re playing at this elite football club or any football club, to even be accused of throwing the towel in is unacceptable. That’s all I’m going to say. I’m hurting.

“We need to make the right decisions for the team ahead of a massive game on Sunday and we’ll do everything we can to turn it around.”

How bad is it for Chelsea?

Chelsea have lost five successive league games without scoring for the first time since November 1912.

Their overall five-game losing streak is their longest in the Premier League since November 1993.

Across each team’s past nine games in the Premier League, only Tottenham (two) have won fewer points than Chelsea’s five.

Chelsea have just one win from their past nine matches.

The Blues are now without a clean sheet in any of their past 12 league games – it is only the second time they have had as long a run in the competition.

Chelsea’s xG in the first half against Brighton (0.04) was lower than they had in any of Enzo Maresca’s 114 halves of top-flight football as Chelsea boss.

It was also the longest they have gone into a league game this season before attempting their first shot (41st minute).

Only West Ham (15) have conceded more goals from corners than Chelsea (11) in the Premier League this season, with 11 the joint-most for the Blues in a campaign in the competition (level with 1994-95).

Can Rosenior survive as Blues boss?

What information do we collect from this quiz?

For much of the match, supporters directed their frustration towards the hierarchy, while also chanting for former owner Roman Abramovich.

Such songs have been a recurring feature of Chelsea’s away support over the past 18 months and are increasingly being heard at Stamford Bridge.

However, this was the first occasion where Rosenior himself became the target of supporter anger, amid a growing sense that a sixth managerial change under the Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly ownership group may be approaching.

Chelsea’s stance has been that they will back Rosenior into next season with the intention to reserve judgement until the end of the next campaign.

The hierarchy increasingly accept they have made multiple managerial mistakes and are searching for stability.

In a rare interview earlier this month, influential co-owner Eghbali said: “I think we’re behind Liam. Of course, it’s a results business, but we think he can be successful long term.”

However, two further defeats have worsened the situation and the fans have since turned, making it a more difficult decision to keep Rosenior than make a change.

Asked about fans turning on him, Rosenior said: “I understand the supporters’ frustration. It’s my job as head coach and manager – the buck stops with me. I have thick skin and I understand why the fans feel that way.

“I’m frustrated with the performances we’re producing and I have to keep working hard with the staff and the players. But I also need to take a hard look at how we approach games, the personnel we select and who I can trust in difficult moments, because not enough players showed that today.”

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton told Sky Sports: “It’s a team that look like they’ve never played together before. What’s worse than that is it’s been a really gutless display.

“The issue Liam Rosenior will have is people will look at this performance and say he has lost the dressing room, but Chelsea players need to take a hard look at themselves.

“Chelsea have been pathetic and they are going backwards. You wonder what next for Chelsea and Rosenior.”

‘Painful’ and ‘disgusting’ – what you said

Steve, London: Will Rosenior even make it to the end of the season? Might be gone sooner if they lose to Leeds in the FA Cup at the weekend. Never seen a manager more clearly out of his depth from the minute he walked into Stamford Bridge.

Stuart, London: Bring in an interim, the season is over. Cannot see this Chelsea team beating Leeds at the weekend.

June, Northern Ireland: Has that taxi turned up for Rosenior?

Trevor, Essex: Disgusting! Wearing a gold World Champions badge! A Blue Peter badge would be too good for them at the moment!

Tim, Penzance: This is painful to watch as a Chelsea fan. There is no hunger from any Chelsea player currently on the pitch. Clearlake need to go, this is worse than the ’80s.