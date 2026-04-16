New sheriff incoming: Cricket Kenya aspirant reveals plan to clean up sport

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 16, 2026 – Cricket Kenya chairperson aspirant Bhavesh Gohil has promised that anyone found to have embezzled funds within the federation will be held personally responsible.

Gohil says a financial audit will be the first order of business when he takes office.

“It is simple…I am answering yes. That’s my simple answer…we will bring anyone to task. Any money lost, we will bring them to task,” Gohil said.

The businessman said the audit will examine just how deep the rot runs in Cricket Kenya, which has been mired in squabbles and corruption allegations ever since the last elections in 2022.

“We will bring professionals, we’ll bring auditors to audit. An in-depth audit to see was there any malpractice, was there any misuse of money, was there any agenda towards that…and then we have the laws of the land. We have the courts to go and look for the culprits,” he said.

Gohil unveiled his manifesto at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club on Wednesday night, promising a new dawn for Kenyan cricket, founded on integrity, accountability and purpose.

Among his leadership pillars include grassroots developments, governance reform, player welfare, infrastructure development, sustainable financial growth and establishment of high performance centre.

Furthermore, in the first 100 days in office, he has promised to undertake a governance and financial audit, develop a player salary framework, sponsorship and resource mobilization drive, planning phase of the high performance training centre, transparent communication, quick-win reforms and rebuilding key relationships.

The aspirant said that his decision to throw his hat in the ring is inspired by his love for Kenyan cricket and the pain of seeing it become a pale shadow of its former self.

“It’s all about passion that brings me to this sport. I see kids playing, my own family has been playing, and resources are there…infrastructure is there. What we are lacking is governance so that’s what is giving me the passion, the drive actually for this sport…to bring it in order,” Gohil explained.

From Left: Cricket Kenya treasurer aspirant Alfred Njuguna, chair aspirant Bhavesh Gohil and vice chairperson aspirant Pearlyne Omamo.

In his pursuit of the top post at CK, Gohil has assembled a team that includes immediate former director of women’s cricket, Pearlyne Omamo, who will be vying for the vice chairperson’s post.

BG, as he is affectionately known, said the team represents the face of Kenya and each of the individuals is qualified to make cricket great again.

“Everyone with an experience, considering gender balance. That’s the most important thing I have done. I’ve not just brought Nairobi guys. I’ve brought people from all angles, from different counties, to team up with me,” he said.

Gohil will be contesting for the chair’s post against ex-Kenya international and coach Tom Tikolo, in the long awaited polls on Sunday.

The polls come on the background of the International Cricket Council (ICC) axe, which announced last month that it was withholding funds to Kenya for six months.

This was after over a year of wrangling within the federation during which it split into two factions: one consisting of suspended chair Manoj Patel and acting treasurer Kennedy Obuya on one hand, pitted against the rest of the board members and the chief executive officer (CEO) Ronald Bukusi.