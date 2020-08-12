Connect with us

Agnes Mandu, the ADAK Director of Anti-Doping Education and Research

Rugby

KRU partner with ADAK to roll out anti-doping education sessions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – In a bid to sensitize its affiliates on anti-doping, the Kenya Rugby Union has partnered with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to roll out the programme through a series of webinars slated for August 14 and 21 respectively.

The first session takes place on Friday August 14 and will feature presentations around the entire anti-doping program, doping control process, anti-doping violations and prohibited list.

This session will be facilitated by Agnes Mandu who is the ADAK Director of Anti-Doping Education and Research as well as ADAK Anti-Doping Educators Charles Omondi, Walter Omwenga and Ronney Sumba.

The second session will be held a week later (August 21) and covers therapeutic use exemption, food supplements and nutrition, whereabouts information and consequences of doping.

This session will be facilitated by Anti-Doping Educators Simon Mwangi, Dr. Festus KIplamai, Martin Yauma and  Tim Ngugi.

These sessions will also be streamed live on the Kenya Rugby Union’s Facebook page.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website-

